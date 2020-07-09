Tame Impala share official acoustic version of ‘On Track’

Tame Impala shared the official acoustic version of ‘On Track’ overnight (July 8). The song appeared on ‘The Slow Rush’, which Kevin Parker’s project released in February 2020.

Watch the video below:

It’s not the first time Parker has performed a stripped-back version of ‘On Track’. He performed a similar version in April as part of the Music From The Home Front benefit concert. The event saw Australian artists band together to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

Tame Impala reimagined another of ‘The Slow Rush’’s tracks earlier this year. In May, the psych-rock project shared an 18-minute “balearic house” version of ‘One More Year’.

Kevin Parker has kept busy throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he joined Erykah Badu, Jorja Smith and a slew of other artists in the 24-hour NTS live-stream. The stream hoped to raise funds for The Global Foodbanking Network.

Tame Impala also participated in the Love Lockdown live-stream in May, alongside Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and others. That month, Parker appeared remotely on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing ‘Is It True’ from self-isolation.

Earlier this year, The Streets and Tame Impala released the collaborative single ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’. The track will appear on The Streets’ forthcoming mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which drops on July 10.

On its release in February, ‘The Slow Rush’ received praise from fans and critics alike. NME gave the album a four-star review, deeming it ‘exhilarating’.

“As far as follow-ups to an earth-shattering run of albums go, though this is much more than just a solid return…this band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that,” the review read.