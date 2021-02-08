Tame Impala Sound System and Lime Cordiale add extra shows for SNACK Weekender

Tame Impala’s Sound System project and Lime Cordiale have each added an extra date to Perth’s SNACK Weekender concert series later this month.

SNACK Weekender was forced to push back its shows slightly following a locally-acquired case of COVID-19 in Western Australia, which sent Perth into a five-day lockdown. The gigs will now be spread over late February and early March.

Tame Impala Sound System are the three-piece electronic incarnation of Kevin Parker’s primary psych-rock project, which also includes bandmates Jay Watson (aka GUM) and Dominic Simper (aka bambi). The trio have been seen during recent Like A Version and NPR Tiny Desk performances and will be making their live debut at SNACK Weekender.

Instead of the originally scheduled show on February 26, Tame Impala Sound System’s sold-out event will now be held on March 5, with an additional date of March 6 just announced.

As for Lime Cordiale, their original date of Saturday February 27 will go ahead, with a new show for Sunday February 28 just announced. All shows will be moved from Stadium Park to Perth’s Metro City.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale this Wednesday (February 10) from 9am AWST. Refunds for the rescheduled Tame Impala Sound System show are also available if required.

“After facing the prospect of cancelled shows, we’re incredibly excited to announce that both SNACK Weekender shows will be going ahead and Tame Impala Sound System and Lime Cordiale will be performing live in person,” event organisers said in a Facebook post.