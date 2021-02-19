Tame Impala, Spacey Jane lead 2020 West Australian Music Awards nominees

Tame Impala, Spacey Jane, Stella Donnelly and more have been announced as some of the many nominees at the 2020 West Australian Music Awards (WAMAwards).

The ceremony, which has been pushed back slightly further than usual due to coronavirus, celebrates achievement by musicians in WA throughout the past year.

Other artists nominated throughout the extensive list of categories include Troye Sivan, Carla Geneve, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Sly Withers, San Cisco and more.

In addition, there are five awards whose winner will be decided by the public: ‘Most Popular Act’, ‘Most Popular New Act’, ‘Most Popular Live Act’, ‘Most Popular Venue’ and ‘Most Popular Live or Streaming Music Event’. Voting is open for these categories now, and will remain open until 5pm on Wednesday, March 3.

The ceremony will be hosted at Perth’s His Majesty’s Theatre on Tuesday, March 23, with a string of performers yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

The full list of 2020 WAMAwards nominees are:

Most Popular Act

Adrian Dzvuke

Carla Geneve

Dulcie

Grace Barbé

Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

Jaycee

The Little Lord Street Band

Matty T Wall

MissGenius

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

ShockOne

SLUMBERJACK

The Southern River Band

Spacey Jane

Stella Donnelly

Tanaya Harper

Yomi Ship

Most Popular New Act

Ashes of Autumn

Band of Missfits

Claudie Joy & the Joy Boys

Electric State

Finn Pearson Band

Ghost Care

Lonesome Dove

Paige Valentine

Pot Plant House Party

Siobhan Cotchin

Supathick

This Is SpudGun

Triple Engine

Yomi Ship

Most Popular Live Act

Bradley Hall Band

Carla Geneve

Dulcie

Electric State

Lincoln MacKinnon & The Wrecking Train

Matty T Wall

Noah Dillon

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Sly Withers

The Southern River Band

Spacey Jane

Yomi Ship

Your Girl Pho

Most Popular Venue

Badlands

Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle

Freo.Social

Indian Ocean Hotel

Lucy’s Love Shack

Lyric’s Underground

Mojo’s

Rosemount Hotel

Six Degrees, Albany

The Bird

The River Hotel, Margaret River

Most Popular Live or Streaming Music Event

Blues at Bridgetown

Falls Festival

Nannup Music Festival

Saltwater Festival Broome

Slayfest

SOTA Stream

The Music Reel Live Sessions

WAMFest

Wave Rock Weekender

Best Album

San Cisco – ‘Between You And Me’

Great Gable – ‘Tracing Faces’

Spacey Jane – ‘Sunlight’

Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’

New Nausea – ‘Fountain of Struth’

Bird of Tokyo – ‘Human Design’

Best Blue/Roots Act

Siobhan Cotchin

Tom Fisher and the Layabouts

Matty T Wall

Dan Howls

Michael Dunstan

Best Country Act

Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

Siobhan Cotchin

Wayward Johnson & The Adjustment

Tanya Ransom

The Little Lord Street Band

Best EP

Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks – ‘Songs For A Long Walk’

Noah Dillon – ‘Everything Melts’

Supathick – ‘Dinner and a Film’

Tanaya Harper – ‘Slow Motion Breakup’

Troye Sivan – ‘In A Dream’

Best Experimental Act

PTMC

Lindsay Vickery

Eduardo Cossio

Decibel New Music Ensemble

Rachael Dease

Best Folk Act

Nika Mo

Tanya Ransom

Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

Michael Dunstan

The Little Lord Street Band

Best Global Music Act

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

Grace Barbé

Steve Hensby Band

The Bambusease Rhythm Section

Best Hip Hop Act

MissGenius

Otiuh

Flewnt

Downsyde

Adrian Dzvuke

Drapht

Best Indigenous Act

Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse

MissGenius

The Struggling Kings

Family Shoveller Band

Flewnt

Best Jazz Act

Daniel Susnjar

Holli Scott

Allira Wilson

Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

Harry Mitchell

Best Live Act

Bexx

Hi. Ok, Sorry.

Your Girl Pho

Felicity Groom

ShockOne

Best Metal/Heavy Act

Daybreak

Tangled Thoughts Of Leaving

Conform

Bolt Gun

Chaos Divine

Best Pop Act

San Cisco

Alter Boy

Your Girl Pho

Ghost Care

Spacey Jane

Stella Donnelly

Best Punk/Hardcore Act

Cold Meat

RatKing

Nerve Quakes

Last Quokka

Dennis Cometti

Best R&B/Funk/Soul Act

Queency

Supathick

Bexx

Grievous Bodily Calm

Grace Barbé

Best Regional Act

Matalja

Miss Genius

Grand Casual

Tanya Ransom

Brayden Sibbald

Best Rock Act

Carla Geneve

Verge Collection

The Southern River Band

Sly Withers

Tame Impala

Best Single

Noah Dillon – ‘Sunburnt In July’

Peter Bibby’s Dog Act – ‘Whyalla’

Sly Withers – ‘Cracks’

Carla Geneve – ‘The Right Reasons’

Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’

Label Of The Year

Blue Grey Pink

Women of Music Production Perth (WOMPP)

Group Therapy

Rhubarb Records

Good Company

Golden WAMI 2020

Tenille Elkins

Hayley Ayres

Mark Neal

Will Backler

Kylie Thompson

Best Bassist

Grace Barbé

Kate Pass (Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble)

Zac Grafton (Grievous Bodily Calm)

Roy Martinez (Drapht, Yabu Band, Tim Minchin)

Sara McPherson (New Talk, Tanaya Harper, Trolley Boy, Ursula)

Best Brass/String/Woodwind Instrumentalist

Gemma Farrell

Matthew McGlynn (Grievous Bodily Calm)

Bridget Cleary (Web Rumors)

Elise Hiatt (Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks)

Best Electronic Producer

Bexx

Adrian Dzvuke

Slumberjack

ShockOne

Elsewhere/Rebecca

Best Drummer/Percussionist

Talya Valenti (Bolt Gun, Stella Donnelly)

Alex Reid (Grievous Bodily Calm)

Daniel Susnjar (Daniel Susnjar Afro-Peruvian Jazz Group)

Todd Pickett (Kill Devil Hills, The Southern River band)

Jamie Gallacher (New Talk, Pat Chow, Big Orange)

Best Guitarist

Stella Donnelly

Dan Carroll (The Southern River Band)

Luke Dux (Kill Devil Hills, The Floors)

Guy Ghouse (Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse)

Noah Dillon

Carla Geneve

Best Keys/Synth Artist

Joshua Chan (Supathick)

Harry Mitchell

Em Burrows (Web Rumors)

Tom O’Halloran

Josiah Padmanabham (Grievous Bodily Calm)

Best Live/Streaming Sound Engineer

Rosie Antonas

Jeremy Beste

James Newhouse

Scott Armstrong

Rik Van Der Velde

Best Studio Sound Engineer/Producer

Matt Gio (Rada)

Andy Lawson (Debaser)

Dave Parkin (Blackbird)

Dan Carroll (Rada)

Mike Jelinek (Jelly Sound)

Best Vocalist

Lucy Iffla

Holli Scott

Tanaya Harper

Allira Wilson

Grace Barbé

Best Music Video

Great Gable – ‘Tracing Faces’

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘Mr Prism’

Noah Dillon – ‘Matthew McConaughey’

Supathick – ‘I’m There’

Carla Geneve – ‘The Right Reasons’