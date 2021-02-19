Tame Impala, Spacey Jane lead 2020 West Australian Music Awards nominees

Tame Impala, Spacey Jane, Stella Donnelly and more have been announced as some of the many nominees at the 2020 West Australian Music Awards (WAMAwards).
The ceremony, which has been pushed back slightly further than usual due to coronavirus, celebrates achievement by musicians in WA throughout the past year.
Other artists nominated throughout the extensive list of categories include Troye Sivan, Carla Geneve, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Sly Withers, San Cisco and more.
In addition, there are five awards whose winner will be decided by the public: ‘Most Popular Act’, ‘Most Popular New Act’, ‘Most Popular Live Act’, ‘Most Popular Venue’ and ‘Most Popular Live or Streaming Music Event’. Voting is open for these categories now, and will remain open until 5pm on Wednesday, March 3.
The ceremony will be hosted at Perth’s His Majesty’s Theatre on Tuesday, March 23, with a string of performers yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.
The full list of 2020 WAMAwards nominees are:
Most Popular Act
Adrian Dzvuke
Carla Geneve
Dulcie
Grace Barbé
Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks
Jaycee
The Little Lord Street Band
Matty T Wall
MissGenius
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
ShockOne
SLUMBERJACK
The Southern River Band
Spacey Jane
Stella Donnelly
Tanaya Harper
Yomi Ship
Most Popular New Act
Ashes of Autumn
Band of Missfits
Claudie Joy & the Joy Boys
Electric State
Finn Pearson Band
Ghost Care
Lonesome Dove
Paige Valentine
Pot Plant House Party
Siobhan Cotchin
Supathick
This Is SpudGun
Triple Engine
Yomi Ship
Most Popular Live Act
Bradley Hall Band
Carla Geneve
Dulcie
Electric State
Lincoln MacKinnon & The Wrecking Train
Matty T Wall
Noah Dillon
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Sly Withers
The Southern River Band
Spacey Jane
Yomi Ship
Your Girl Pho
Most Popular Venue
Badlands
Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle
Freo.Social
Indian Ocean Hotel
Lucy’s Love Shack
Lyric’s Underground
Mojo’s
Rosemount Hotel
Six Degrees, Albany
The Bird
The River Hotel, Margaret River
Most Popular Live or Streaming Music Event
Blues at Bridgetown
Falls Festival
Nannup Music Festival
Saltwater Festival Broome
Slayfest
SOTA Stream
The Music Reel Live Sessions
WAMFest
Wave Rock Weekender
Best Album
San Cisco – ‘Between You And Me’
Great Gable – ‘Tracing Faces’
Spacey Jane – ‘Sunlight’
Tame Impala – ‘The Slow Rush’
New Nausea – ‘Fountain of Struth’
Bird of Tokyo – ‘Human Design’
Best Blue/Roots Act
Siobhan Cotchin
Tom Fisher and the Layabouts
Matty T Wall
Dan Howls
Michael Dunstan
Best Country Act
Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks
Siobhan Cotchin
Wayward Johnson & The Adjustment
Tanya Ransom
The Little Lord Street Band
Best EP
Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks – ‘Songs For A Long Walk’
Noah Dillon – ‘Everything Melts’
Supathick – ‘Dinner and a Film’
Tanaya Harper – ‘Slow Motion Breakup’
Troye Sivan – ‘In A Dream’
Best Experimental Act
PTMC
Lindsay Vickery
Eduardo Cossio
Decibel New Music Ensemble
Rachael Dease
Best Folk Act
Nika Mo
Tanya Ransom
Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks
Michael Dunstan
The Little Lord Street Band
Best Global Music Act
Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Grace Barbé
Steve Hensby Band
The Bambusease Rhythm Section
Best Hip Hop Act
MissGenius
Otiuh
Flewnt
Downsyde
Adrian Dzvuke
Drapht
Best Indigenous Act
Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse
MissGenius
The Struggling Kings
Family Shoveller Band
Flewnt
Best Jazz Act
Daniel Susnjar
Holli Scott
Allira Wilson
Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
Harry Mitchell
Best Live Act
Bexx
Hi. Ok, Sorry.
Your Girl Pho
Felicity Groom
ShockOne
Best Metal/Heavy Act
Daybreak
Tangled Thoughts Of Leaving
Conform
Bolt Gun
Chaos Divine
Best Pop Act
San Cisco
Alter Boy
Your Girl Pho
Ghost Care
Spacey Jane
Stella Donnelly
Best Punk/Hardcore Act
Cold Meat
RatKing
Nerve Quakes
Last Quokka
Dennis Cometti
Best R&B/Funk/Soul Act
Queency
Supathick
Bexx
Grievous Bodily Calm
Grace Barbé
Best Regional Act
Matalja
Miss Genius
Grand Casual
Tanya Ransom
Brayden Sibbald
Best Rock Act
Carla Geneve
Verge Collection
The Southern River Band
Sly Withers
Tame Impala
Best Single
Noah Dillon – ‘Sunburnt In July’
Peter Bibby’s Dog Act – ‘Whyalla’
Sly Withers – ‘Cracks’
Carla Geneve – ‘The Right Reasons’
Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’
Label Of The Year
Blue Grey Pink
Women of Music Production Perth (WOMPP)
Group Therapy
Rhubarb Records
Good Company
Golden WAMI 2020
Tenille Elkins
Hayley Ayres
Mark Neal
Will Backler
Kylie Thompson
Best Bassist
Grace Barbé
Kate Pass (Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble)
Zac Grafton (Grievous Bodily Calm)
Roy Martinez (Drapht, Yabu Band, Tim Minchin)
Sara McPherson (New Talk, Tanaya Harper, Trolley Boy, Ursula)
Best Brass/String/Woodwind Instrumentalist
Gemma Farrell
Matthew McGlynn (Grievous Bodily Calm)
Bridget Cleary (Web Rumors)
Elise Hiatt (Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks)
Best Electronic Producer
Bexx
Adrian Dzvuke
Slumberjack
ShockOne
Elsewhere/Rebecca
Best Drummer/Percussionist
Talya Valenti (Bolt Gun, Stella Donnelly)
Alex Reid (Grievous Bodily Calm)
Daniel Susnjar (Daniel Susnjar Afro-Peruvian Jazz Group)
Todd Pickett (Kill Devil Hills, The Southern River band)
Jamie Gallacher (New Talk, Pat Chow, Big Orange)
Best Guitarist
Stella Donnelly
Dan Carroll (The Southern River Band)
Luke Dux (Kill Devil Hills, The Floors)
Guy Ghouse (Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse)
Noah Dillon
Carla Geneve
Best Keys/Synth Artist
Joshua Chan (Supathick)
Harry Mitchell
Em Burrows (Web Rumors)
Tom O’Halloran
Josiah Padmanabham (Grievous Bodily Calm)
Best Live/Streaming Sound Engineer
Rosie Antonas
Jeremy Beste
James Newhouse
Scott Armstrong
Rik Van Der Velde
Best Studio Sound Engineer/Producer
Matt Gio (Rada)
Andy Lawson (Debaser)
Dave Parkin (Blackbird)
Dan Carroll (Rada)
Mike Jelinek (Jelly Sound)
Best Vocalist
Lucy Iffla
Holli Scott
Tanaya Harper
Allira Wilson
Grace Barbé
Best Music Video
Great Gable – ‘Tracing Faces’
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘Mr Prism’
Noah Dillon – ‘Matthew McConaughey’
Supathick – ‘I’m There’
Carla Geneve – ‘The Right Reasons’