Tame Impala, Spacey Jane lead winners of 2020 WAMAwards

The 2020 West Australian Music Awards took place on Tuesday night (March 23), with Tame Impala and Spacey Jane taking home this year’s biggest prizes.

Spacey Jane won four awards, the most of any artist, including Most Popular Act, Best Pop Act and Best Single for ‘Booster Seat’.

The band, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2020, were also joint winners of the Best Album prize, alongside Tame Impala.

Notably, the event held at Perth’s His Majesty’s Theatre played host to Tame Impala’s first live show in 12 months. Adrian Dzvuke, Bexx, MissGenius, Noah Dillon, Tanya Ransom, Nika Mo, Alter Boy and Fitzroy Xpress all performed as part of the proceedings as well.

The latter were inducted into the Awards’ Hall of Fame last night (March 23), alongside the late musician and publisher, Paul McCarthy.

The winners of the 2020 WAMAwards are:

2020 GENRE & INDUSTRY WINNERS

Best Album

Tame Impala — ‘Slow Rush’ and Spacey Jane — ‘Sunlight’

Best Single

Spacey Jane — ‘Booster Seat’

Best Blues/Roots Act

Matty T Wall

Best Country Act

Siobhan Cotchin

Best EP

Noah Dillon — ‘Everything Melts’

Best Experimental Act

Rachael Dease

Best Folk Act

Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

Best Hip-Hop Act

Adrian Dzvuke

Best Indigenous Act

MissGenius

Best Jazz Act

Daniel Susnjar Afro-Peruvian Jazz Group

Best Live Electronic Act

Your Girl Pho and BEXX

Best Metal/Heavy Act

Bolt Gun

Best Music Video

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets — ‘Mr Prism’

Best Pop Act

Spacey Jane

Best Punk/Hardcore Act

Dennis Cometti

Best Regional Act

Tanya Ransom

Best Rock Act

The Southern River Band

Best R&B/Funk/Soul Act

Grievous Bodily Calm

Best Global Music Act

Grace Barbé

Label of the Year

Blue Grey Pink

Golden WAMi

Will Backler (RTRFM)

Most Popular Act

Spacey Jane

Most Popular Live Act

Electric State

Most Popular Live or Streaming Music Event

Nannup Music Festival

Most Popular New Act

Electric State

Most Popular Venue

Mojo’s Bar

2020 CRAFT WINNERS

Best Bassist

Grace Barbé

Best Brass/String/Woodwind Instrumentalist

Gemma Farrell (Gemma Farrell Quintet, Artemis Orchestra, Namora Nonet)

Best Drummer/Percussionist

Talya Valenti (Bolt Gun, Stella Donnelly)

Best Electronic Producer

SLUMBERJACK

Best Guitarist

Guy Ghouse (Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse)

Best Keys/Synth Artist

Josiah Padmanabham (Grievous Bodily Calm)

Best Live Sound Engineer

Jeremy Beste

Best Studio Sound Engineer/Producer

Andy Lawson (Debaser Studios)

Best Vocalist

Grace Barbé