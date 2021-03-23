News Music News

Tame Impala, Spacey Jane lead winners of 2020 WAMAwards

Spacey Jane won four awards at Tuesday night's ceremony

By Jasper Bruce

Spacey Jane and Tame Impala lead winners of this year's WAMAwards. Credit: Press/Getty

The 2020 West Australian Music Awards took place on Tuesday night (March 23), with Tame Impala and Spacey Jane taking home this year’s biggest prizes.

Spacey Jane won four awards, the most of any artist, including Most Popular Act, Best Pop Act and Best Single for ‘Booster Seat’.

The band, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2020, were also joint winners of the Best Album prize, alongside Tame Impala.

Notably, the event held at Perth’s His Majesty’s Theatre played host to Tame Impala’s first live show in 12 months. Adrian Dzvuke, Bexx, MissGenius, Noah Dillon, Tanya Ransom, Nika Mo, Alter Boy and Fitzroy Xpress all performed as part of the proceedings as well.

The latter were inducted into the Awards’ Hall of Fame last night (March 23), alongside the late musician and publisher, Paul McCarthy.

The winners of the 2020 WAMAwards are:

2020 GENRE & INDUSTRY WINNERS

Best Album
Tame Impala — ‘Slow Rush’ and Spacey Jane — ‘Sunlight’

Best Single
Spacey Jane — ‘Booster Seat’

Best Blues/Roots Act
Matty T Wall

Best Country Act
Siobhan Cotchin

Best EP
Noah Dillon — ‘Everything Melts’

Best Experimental Act
Rachael Dease

Best Folk Act
Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

Best Hip-Hop Act
Adrian Dzvuke

Best Indigenous Act
MissGenius

Best Jazz Act
Daniel Susnjar Afro-Peruvian Jazz Group

Best Live Electronic Act
Your Girl Pho and BEXX

Best Metal/Heavy Act
Bolt Gun

Best Music Video
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets — ‘Mr Prism’

Best Pop Act
Spacey Jane

Best Punk/Hardcore Act
Dennis Cometti

Best Regional Act
Tanya Ransom

Best Rock Act
The Southern River Band

Best R&B/Funk/Soul Act
Grievous Bodily Calm

Best Global Music Act
Grace Barbé

Label of the Year
Blue Grey Pink

Golden WAMi
Will Backler (RTRFM)

Most Popular Act
Spacey Jane

Most Popular Live Act
Electric State

Most Popular Live or Streaming Music Event
Nannup Music Festival

Most Popular New Act
Electric State

Most Popular Venue
Mojo’s Bar

2020 CRAFT WINNERS

Best Bassist
Grace Barbé

Best Brass/String/Woodwind Instrumentalist
Gemma Farrell (Gemma Farrell Quintet, Artemis Orchestra, Namora Nonet)

Best Drummer/Percussionist
Talya Valenti (Bolt Gun, Stella Donnelly)

Best Electronic Producer
SLUMBERJACK

Best Guitarist
Guy Ghouse (Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse)

Best Keys/Synth Artist
Josiah Padmanabham (Grievous Bodily Calm)

Best Live Sound Engineer
Jeremy Beste

Best Studio Sound Engineer/Producer
Andy Lawson (Debaser Studios)

Best Vocalist
Grace Barbé

