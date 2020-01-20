The NME Awards 2020 have unveiled the winners of the first-ever Australia-exclusive categories, announced The 1975 as performers at this year’s awards show plus the entire 2020 slate of global and British categories and nominations.

Last week, the NME Awards announced the introduction of Australia-only categories, in line with the brand’s official December launch in Oz. Now, the winners have been announced, with Tame Impala leading the Aussie pack with two awards.

NME AWARDS 2020: Get your tickets to the most raucous music night of the year

Tame Impala nabbed Best Australian Band, beating Amyl And The Sniffers, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Confidence Man. Kevin Parker and co. also won Best Song for ‘Borderline’, beating ‘Gacked On Anger’ by Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’ by Confidence Man, ‘Charlie’ by Mallrat, ‘In The Capital’ by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’ and ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones And I.

Advertisement

Stella Donnelly’s 2019 debut album ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ clinched Best Australian Album, beating out Amyl And The Sniffers, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and Sampa The Great.

Mallrat was named Best Australian Solo Act over Flume, Donnelly, Hatchie and Courtney Barnett. Tones And I, on the other hand, won Best New Australian Act, beating out Donnelly, Mallrat, G Flip and Baker Boy.

And finally, the award for Best Australian Festival went to St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, which will stage its 15th edition in six cities later this month. Others nominated were Party In The Paddock, Splendour In The Grass, Groovin The Moo and Spilt Milk.

Also announced today: The 1975 – who have scored several nominations this year, including for Best Band In The World – will deliver the closing performance at the NME Awards 2020, which takes place February 12 in London. They will join previously announced acts Yungblud and Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee in tearing up the O2 Academy Brixton stage.

NME AWARDS 2020: See the full list of nominations

The rest of the global and British categories at the NME Awards 2020 have also been unveiled, as have the nominees. The first winner to be announced is Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, who will be crowned Godlike Genius – the first non-performer to receive the award in almost 20 years.

Best Australian Album winner Stella Donnelly’s ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ has also been nominated for Best Album In The World, while Best Australian Band and Best Australian Song nominees Amyl And The Sniffers are up for Best Live Act.

Advertisement

Notable categories are Hero Of The Year, Villain Of The Year and Music Moment Of The Year, which are all open to public voting. Head over to cast your vote and find all the categories, nominees and information on this year’s awards.

Visit our awards page for everything to do with the NME Awards 2020. In London February 2020? Get tickets for the NME Awards 2020 show in London at the O2 Brixton Academy on DICE now.

The nominees – and Australian winners – for the NME Awards 2020 are:

Best Australian Album

Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, ‘Fishing For Fishies’

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, ‘Ghosteen’

Stella Donnelly, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ (WINNER)

Sampa The Great, ‘The Return’

Best Australian Song

Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Gacked On Anger’

Confidence Man, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’

Mallrat, ‘Charlie’

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, ‘In The Capital’

Tame Impala, ‘Borderline’ (WINNER)

Tones And I, ‘Dance Monkey’

Best Australian Festival

Groovin The Moo

Party In The Paddock

Splendour In The Grass

Spilt Milk

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival (WINNER)

Best Australian Band

Amyl And The Sniffers

Confidence Man

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Tame Impala (WINNER)

Best Australian Solo Act

Courtney Barnett

Flume

Hatchie

Mallrat (WINNER)

Stella Donnelly

Best New Australian Act

Baker Boy

G Flip

Mallrat

Stella Donnelly

Tones And I (WINNER)