Tame Impala have taken to social media to tease something, and it might just be a 2020 Australian and New Zealand tour.

On Thursday morning (January 16), the band tweeted a video of frontman Kevin Parker in concert alongside Australia and New Zealand flag emojis. The tweet also featured a link, which spells out “seeing Tame Impala,” to a website that reveals the band will make an announcement on Monday, January 20.

Check out the post below.

Other things on the site which point to a new tour includes a sign-up field to “receive communication from the promoters involved”, not to mention the hyperlinked privacy policy file by Frontier Touring.

The tour is likely to be in support of Tame Impala’s long-awaited fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’, which is due out on Valentine’s Day. The record, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Currents’, features the singles ‘Lost in Yesterday’, ‘Borderline’ and more.

The last time Tame Impala toured Australia and New Zealand was in 2015 in support of their last album ‘Currents’, though the band did headline last year’s edition of Splendour In The Grass. The band are also set to headline the upcoming 2020 Bonnaroo festival in the US, which will also feature homegrown acts such as Flume, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Tones And I.

Tame Impala are nominated for Best Australian Band and Best Australian Song (for ‘Borderline’) in the brand-new Australian-exclusive categories of the NME Awards 2020. Find the full list of NME Awards 2020 Aussie nominees here.