Tame Impala, Ziggy Ramo and more announced as Australian Music Prize 2020 finalists

The finalists for the 16th annual Australian Music Prize (AMP) have been announced, with Tame Impala‘s ‘The Slow Rush’, Ziggy Ramo‘s ‘Black Thoughts’, the Avalanches‘ ‘We Will Always Love You’ and ‘Nyaaringu’ by Miiesha among those on the shortlist.

The shortlist was culled from an initial list of 88 albums nominated by judges last year, with Australian music industry figures narrowing it down to nine finalists.

Other finalists include Alice Ivy‘s ‘Don’t Sleep’, Blake Scott‘s ‘Niscitam’, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks‘ ‘Crossover’, Fanny Lumsden‘s ‘Fallow’ and Gordon Koang‘s ‘Unity’. The winner, set to be announced in March, will receive a $20,000 cash prize courtesy of SoundMerch.

“I held onto ‘Black Thoughts’ for five years because I didn’t think there was a place for it in the Australian music industry. I was shocked when it was shortlisted, not because I didn’t think it was deserving, I just didn’t know if people were ready to hear it,” commented Ziggy Ramo in a statement.

“I had zero expectations when I put ‘Black Thoughts out’ and am truly humbled that people have resonated with it. Thank you to the Australian Music Prize for not only the nomination but more importantly, for listening.”

Emma Donovan said it was “such an honour” for her and the Putbacks to see ‘Crossover’ included in the shortlist.

“The songs represented on this album are not only a capsule of personal stories, but are a preservation and celebration of two of the country’s national traditional languages,” she said. “We thank our passionate listeners for sharing our music.”

Last year’s AMP winner was Sampa the Great for her 2019 debut studio album, ‘The Return’, having previously won the award for 2017 mixtape ‘Birds and the BEE9’.

Other winners of the prize since its inception in 2005 have included the Drones, Eddy Current Suppression Ring, A.B. Original, Courtney Barnett and Gurrumul.