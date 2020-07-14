Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on how Mark Ronson inspired ‘Currents’

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has revealed that Mark Ronson played a significant part in his pivot to pop music.

Parker was speaking to NME about the making of his acclaimed third album ‘Currents’, which was released five years ago this week (July 17).

During the chat, the musician looked back on his contributions to Mark Ronson’s 2014 record ‘Uptown Special’ – on which he provided vocals for ‘Daffodils’ among other cuts – and how this informed his next LP.

“Mark’s a big reason why I had the confidence to do what I did with ‘Currents’,” Parker told NME. “He showed me how pop music could have such a craft to it.”

However, Parker explained that the collaborative nature of Ronson’s recording process had prompted him to reflect on his own.

“Whenever I’m recording with lots of people, like we did on ‘Uptown Special’, it makes me think about how solitary my process is,” he explained. “It puts into perspective just how alone I am when I’m working.”

He continued: “It’s such a deep, dark well making a Tame album. I love doing that, but it makes me realise that Tame Impala will never be that communal experience.”

Back in May, Parker contributed to Ronson’s ‘Love Lockdown’ ‘video mixtape’ live-stream alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus, Robyn and Dua Lipa.

Tame Impala released their fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’ in February. In a four-star review, NME said: “As far as follow-ups to an earth-shattering run of albums go, though this is much more than just a solid return…this band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Parker has shared an official acoustic performance video for ‘On Track’. He performed a similar version in April as part of the Music From The Home Front benefit concert.