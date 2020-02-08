Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker opens up about “creative strain”

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has admitted to experiencing “creative strain” while making the band’s albums, calling it the hardest part of his career.

In a new interview with Mojo, Parker talked specifically about the difficulty he faced during the recording of the band’s 2015 album ‘Currents’.

When asked if there were times he wanted to give up, the singer responded: “Yeah, of course. The times when I wanted to get off the wave were really just when there was a creative strain.”

The frontman admitted that he felt most under pressure when it came to the artist element of the process. “Finishing an album is by far the hardest thing I have to go through because everything else is just work, you know?

“It’s actually the creative side when I have the times where I’m like, ‘Oh fuck, I can’t do this’ or ‘I’m never going to get to a point where I’m happy with this album.’ Even though that creative side’s what I’m best at, that’s the only time where I’m like, ‘Aargh! Fuck this!'”

Parker also stated he had an idea of what I wanted the new Tame Impala record to sound like, though it didn’t pan out the way he’d imagined. “I knew I wanted the music to be more free-flowing and more stream-of-consciousness, which is a quality I think I ended up getting,” he said. “But my desire is always to make minimal music, music that’s as bare-bones as possible.

“To me, the greatest piece of music in the world is just dead simple. So I like to be minimal, but I always end up just going so deep.”

Last week (January 30) Parker, who has worked with the likes of Mark Ronson, Camilla Cabello and Lady Gaga, spoke to Billboard about his love of working with popstars – and his desire to emulate the success of some of the world’s best pop songwriters.

“It’s the yin to the yang of psychedelic rock — writing a catchy, sugary pop song that’s like, three minutes long. I want to be a Max Martin,” he said of his work outside Tame Impala. “I’ve only scratched the surface with [collaborating].”