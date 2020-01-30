News Music News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker says he wants “to be a Max Martin” songwriting giant

"It’s the yin to the yang of psychedelic rock"

Patrick Clarke
Tame Impala
Kevin Parker CREDIT: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Kevin Parker has spoken about his love of writing pop songs outside of his work as Tame Impala, expressing his admiration for songwriting giant Max Martin.

Parker, who has worked with the likes of Mark Ronson, Camilla Cabello and Lady Gaga, spoke to Billboard about his love of working with popstars in a new interview.

“It’s the yin to the yang of psychedelic rock — writing a catchy, sugary pop song that’s like, three minutes long. I want to be a Max Martin,” he said. “I’ve only scratched the surface with [collaborating].”

Advertisement

Swedish songwriter Martin counts 22 US number one singles and hits like Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’, The Weeknd‘s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and The Backstreet Boys‘ ‘I Want It That Way’ , among his credits. He has won the prestigious ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award a record eleven times.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Credit: Getty

Meanwhile, Parker is gearing up for the release of ‘The Slow Rush’, his fourth record as Tame Impala (out on February 14). It will be the band’s first album since 2015’s ‘Currents’.

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview Parker said that the record was almost released last year shortly before his headline set at Coachella, but he delayed it at three weeks’ notice.

“I [had] told myself that all I wanted to do was put out an album, and I didn’t care if it wasn’t as good. I was happy to sacrifice quality for timing,” he said. “[But] I just knew in my heart that it wasn’t ready.”

Advertisement

Tame Impala debuted  ‘Borderline’, the first song from ‘The Slow Rush’, last April. It was followed by the groovy ‘It Might Be Time’ in October, emotional slow-jam ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ in December and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ earlier this month.

The band are also set to headline this year’s All Points East in London, as well as US festival The Governor’s Ball.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.