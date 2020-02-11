News Music News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker says Travis Scott and shopping while stoned influenced his new album

'The Slow Rush' is out this week

Will Richards
Tame Impala
Tame Impala. CREDIT: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has spoken about the inspirations behind the band’s new album ‘The Slow Rush’.

During a new interview, with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Parker cites his collaboration with Travis Scott and taking himself out of his comfort zone – namely shopping while stoned – as having a great impact on his creative process for the new album.

Speaking of working with Scott, Parker told Lowe: “It was awesome. He’s so enthused by ideas. If he has an idea or if someone has an idea, he’s into it, he’d just go for it. He doesn’t waste time kind of doubting himself or doubting things. Which is extremely valuable, because you need that burst of conviction.

“Conviction is the word. I tried to take on some of that conviction when I’m working, because doubt and all that kind of stuff is poisonous in creativity.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Parker spoke of the benefits of leaving his comfort zone in order to find creativity, sharing: “I’ll do anything that gets me inspired, anything that kind of gives me, that causes those lightning bolts.

“Even with this album, I was doing things that made me uncomfortable just for the purpose of being creative because I’m the most creative when I’m uncomfortable.”

Going on to divulge specific ways in which he’s done that, Parker added: “I hate being stoned in public, so I’ll like get stoned and go to the shops,” adding that “the start of one of the songs [on the album] was from that.”

A four-star NME review of ‘The Slow Rush’, which is released this Friday (February 14), called the album “a 57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Kevin Parker’s body.”

NME’s Thomas Smith added: “As far as follow-ups to an earth-shattering run of albums go, though this is much more than just a solid return. It is, overall, an exhilarating listen.

“Tame Impala are unlikely to lose any fans by embracing Parker’s pop sensibilities – genres are history, man – but you have to admire their wilful desire to push into new directions. This band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that.”

