Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker: “We made no money when we headlined Coachella in 2019”

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has revealed the band made no money when they headlined Coachella in 2019.

The Australian band topped the bill at the Californian festival last year after Justin Timberlake pulled out.

Speaking to The Times, despite admitting it was a success for the band, Parker said “[Coachella is] equal parts festival gig and promo. We spent a lot of money, got a creative director, just had to dive in headfirst. I think we pulled it off. Didn’t make any money.”

He also hailed Glastonbury and admitted it’s his favourite festival.

“It’s utopia,” Parker declared. ”I’ve never been to a place on Earth where there are more universal good vibes. Even if you’re not wasted.

”You’re equally likely to see kids walking down the mud path off their heads as you are parents pushing a pram. Everyone is included, and that’s not the case with all festivals.”

The frontman recently said that he almost gave away one of his biggest hits to super-producer Mark Ronson.

‘The Less I Know The Better’, which has over 453 million plays on Spotify (more than any other song by Parker’s psych project), was released on Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’.

“I gave it to Mark Ronson for his album, but I took it back. I was putting off telling him that I wanted to use it for me,” Parker said.

“I was in America recording with him for a few days. I was like, ‘OK now, [I’ve] got to tell him I want it for me.’ When I finally mustered up the strength, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, dude, I was going to say this song is yours. I feel like I’ve stolen your hard drive!’ He was thinking the same thing anyway.”

Tame Impala will release their new album ‘The Slow Rush’ on February 14 and they will headline this year’s All Points East in London.