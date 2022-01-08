Tamworth Country Music Festival postpones 2022 edition

Just a week out from the gates being opened, this year’s edition of the Tamworth Country Music Festival has been pushed back, with organisers citing New South Wales’ new COVID-19 safety measures.

The ten-day event was initially set to kick off next Friday (January 14) and run through to Sunday January 23. It’ll now take place over the shortened span of seven days, running from Monday April 18 to Sunday 24. Notable is that it’s now set to begin on the day that the Byron Bay Bluesfest ends (with that running from April 14-18 this year).

Despite being curtailed, festival manager Barry Harley has assured punters that this year’s edition of the festival will still boast “many of the same features” as its original itinerary, including the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards.

“We will continue to work diligently with government authorities, festival stakeholders, and the country music industry as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors, and sponsorship partners back to Tamworth in April this year,” Harley said in a statement shared yesterday (January 7).

Harley said that hitting pause on the event was “a difficult, yet necessary decision to make”, especially given the fact it was due to start in a matter of days. He continued: “Given the current state of COVID transmission in our communities, and the impact the changed COVID safety measures have on our venues, it is the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved – particularly the Tamworth and country music community.”

The news makes 2022 the second year that the Tamworth Country Music Festival has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic; in September of 2020, Tamworth’s region councillors voted to cancel the 2021 festival. Last October, Barry said that “regardless of restrictions that may still be in place”, the 2022 edition would go ahead.

The event will mark the 50th anniversary of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, which first took place in 1972. In a press release shared last year, Harley said the festival’s organisers have “huge celebrations planned” to commemorate the milestone.

Ticketholders for shows that were due to take place this month will be contacted directly, with another update of the state of the festival as a whole set to arrive next week.

Artists set to perform at 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival include Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (the latter of The Waifs), Fanny Lumsden, Brad Cox, Busby Marou and more.