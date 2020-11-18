Tanaya Harper shares anthemic new single ‘Emma’

Perth-based singer-songwriter Tanaya Harper has shared a brand-new single titled ‘Emma’. It’s her first new music since the release of her EP ‘Slow Motion Breakup’ earlier this year.

The track was produced by multi-WAM Award-winning producer and engineer Dave Parkin and mastered by William Bowden.

Listen to ‘Emma’ below:

In a statement, Harper said ‘Emma’ was written about a breakup, and that it was a “sad song thinly veiled as a fun song”.

“It’s about a couple months of recklessness I embarked on following a breakup,” Harper said.

“At the time I felt totally justified in my actions when really, grief and denial were always looming. I was partying pretty hard and having lots of fun with all my friends but once I was alone it would just hit me, all the confusion and unresolved issues and the ‘what ifs?’”

Harper will also be launching her new single over a handful of dates in Western Australia. Check below for the full list of shows.

Harper, who is also a member of bands Bells Rapids and Ghost Care, started her solo live act in 2017. So far, she has supported the likes of Jen Cloher, Body Type, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and more.

Her debut EP, ‘Some Kinds’, was released through Melbourne label Healthy Tapes in 2018 and featured former bandmate Stella Donnelly.

Tanaya Harper’s ‘Emma’ single launch dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 20 – The Bird, Perth

DECEMBER

Saturday 12 – The Firestation, Busselton

Friday 18 – Six Degrees, Albany