Tash Sultana and Amy Shark are playing secret gigs in Melbourne this week

Tash Sultana and Amy Shark are both set to perform secret gigs in Melbourne this week.

Though the time and location of the pop-up shows is unknown at the time of writing, a press statement said both artists would reveal the information via their respective social media platforms.

There’s more to expect across the streets of Melbourne this summer, with the likes of Vika and Linda and Daryl Braithwaite expected to make appearances at as-yet-undisclosed locations.

The performances come as part of the City Live Music Pop-Ups effort, established as part of the Victorian Government’s On The Road Again live music program.

Already, the likes of Tones and I, Budjerah and Pierce Brothers have been spotted playing live across the city.

Kick-starting the $9million On The Road Again initiative, Tones and I made a return to her busking roots at Bourke St. Mall last Thursday (December 16), where the artist – aka Toni Watson – played ‘Fly Away’, ‘Can’t See The Rain’ and breakout hit ‘Dance Monkey’.

Sultana recently confirmed they’d completed mixing a new album, taking to Instagram on October 11 to share photos taken in the studio. The forthcoming offering will follow up their second studio album ‘Terra Firma’.

Elsewhere, though Shark was forced to cancel the remaining handful of her ‘Cry Forever’ tour dates, she’s since been lined up for a slew of live appearance in the new year, including Bluesfest, Great Southern Nights and a headline spot at Play On The Plains.