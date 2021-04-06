News Music News

Tash Sultana announced for next MTV Unplugged performance

The intimate concert will be filmed in Melbourne next month

By Caleb Triscari
Tash Sultana. Credit: Ian Laidlaw for NME

The MTV Unplugged live performance series is returning to Australia next month, with Tash Sultana announced as the next act to perform.

The intimate concert – the first for the series in 18 months – will be filmed in front of a small audience on May 4 at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel.

Sultana joins previous Aussie acts Gang of Youths, Amy Shark, DMA’S, The Rubens and Courtney Barnett in performing a stripped-back set for the network.

“To be able to play an MTV Unplugged set is pretty special,” said Sultana in a press statement.

“It’s something that everyone knows about, so I’m really looking forward to being a part of it. Also, to do it in my hometown is a massive bonus.”

The MTV Unplugged set follows the release of Sultana’s second studio album, ‘Terra Firma’, which arrived back in February. Upon its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, describing it as a “record driven by purpose after long months of uncertainty and introspection.”

“‘Terra Firma’ acts not only as a beacon of comfort, but provides moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection at a time where things are drearier and more isolating than ever,” the review read.

