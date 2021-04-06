Tash Sultana announced for next MTV Unplugged performance

The MTV Unplugged live performance series is returning to Australia next month, with Tash Sultana announced as the next act to perform.

The intimate concert – the first for the series in 18 months – will be filmed in front of a small audience on May 4 at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel.

Sultana joins previous Aussie acts Gang of Youths, Amy Shark, DMA’S, The Rubens and Courtney Barnett in performing a stripped-back set for the network.

“To be able to play an MTV Unplugged set is pretty special,” said Sultana in a press statement.

“It’s something that everyone knows about, so I’m really looking forward to being a part of it. Also, to do it in my hometown is a massive bonus.”

The MTV Unplugged set follows the release of Sultana’s second studio album, ‘Terra Firma’, which arrived back in February. Upon its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, describing it as a “record driven by purpose after long months of uncertainty and introspection.”

“‘Terra Firma’ acts not only as a beacon of comfort, but provides moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection at a time where things are drearier and more isolating than ever,” the review read.