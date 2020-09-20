Tash Sultana announces ‘Beyond the Pine’ cover challenge

Tash Sultana is asking fans to give their take on the singer-songwriter’s recent single ‘Beyond the Pine’, announcing a cover challenge on social media.

Taking to Instagram earlier today (September 20), Sultana directed fans to their website, where they’re able to download the lyrics and guitar tab for the track, encouraging budding musicians to cover the song in their own way.

Up for grabs is a fairly personal prize, with Sultana offering their own signed Maton acoustic guitar to one winner. Head here for more details and on how to get yourself in the running. Entries close October 15.

Sultana released ‘Beyond the Pine’ earlier this month, the third single to arrive this year ahead of new album ‘Terra Firma’. Upon its release, Sultana explained that the song is about loving “no matter the colour, race, gender, religion, sexuality or identity”.

“A little bit of a slower softer approach to a message from within, ‘Beyond The Pine’ is about finding solace in nature and realizing the depth of your relationship when you find your one,” they said.

Back in April, Sultana spoke to NME about the forthcoming album – the follow-up to 2018 debut ‘Flow State’.

“Terra firma is the ground, the earth, you put your feet on it to remember where you are, what you’re from. It’s a reminder that we are only human at the end of the day. Part of one big system and no one really knows the answers to how and why.”