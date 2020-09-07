Tash Sultana announces forthcoming single, ‘Beyond The Pine’

Tash Sultana has announced a new single, ‘Beyond The Pine’, set for release later this week.

Shared on Twitter this morning (September 7), Sultana said the track will be released this Thursday September 10.

My new track is dropping. ‘Beyond The Pine’ – Out Sept 10 pic.twitter.com/tJNDpfesSL — tashsultanaa (@TASHSULTANAA) September 6, 2020

‘Beyond The Pine’ will follow on from Sultana’s earlier 2020 singles, ‘Greed‘ and ‘Pretty Lady‘, in the lead-up to their forthcoming second studio album, ‘Terra Firma’.

In an interview with NME Australia back in April, Sultana explained the message behind the forthcoming record.

“Terra firma is the ground, the earth, you put your feet on it to remember where you are, what you’re from,” they explain.

“It’s a reminder that we are only human at the end of the day. Part of one big system and no one really knows the answers to how and why.”

Sultana also said a lot has changed since they wrote the tracks for their first album, 2018’s ‘Flow State’.

“Things change, so have I and so has the music. I understand the engineering perspective deeper now,” they said.

“Also having my own studio to record, as opposed to renting one… I can really take my time. I’ve put a lot more time, effort and hours into this record.”

Earlier this year, Sultana officially released their cover of Shawn James’ track, ‘Through The Valley‘, recorded for the release of The Last of Us Part II. The singer-songwriter has also been locked in for Bluefest’s 2021 instalment, as well as the New South Wales event series Great Southern Nights in November.