Tash Sultana announces new single ‘Greed’

Tash Sultana is keeping busy in 2020, having today (June 22) announced details of their forthcoming single titled ‘Greed’.

While Tash has kept tight-lipped about details of the track, they did reveal that it will be released this coming Friday June 26.

‘Greed’ is the second single Tash has released in 2020, following the release of ‘Pretty Lady’ back in April. It is also likely the second single taken from their forthcoming album ‘Terra Firma’, which will follow up the highly successful 2018 debut album ‘Flow State’.

“Terra firma is the ground, the earth, you put your feet on it to remember where you are, what you’re from,” Tash explained to NME Australia earlier this year.

“It’s a reminder that we are only human at the end of the day. Part of one big system and no one really knows the answers to how and why.”

The release of ‘Greed’ at the end of this week will directly follow the release of Tash’s cover of ‘Through The Valley’ which dropped at the end of last week.

‘Through The Valley’ originally premiered in 2016 as part of the trailer for highly anticipated video game ‘The Last Of Us Part II’, which was released alongside Tash’s cover last Friday (June 19).