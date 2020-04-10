Tash Sultana announces the ‘Pretty Lady’ challenge on Instagram

Melbourne singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has come up with a way to pass the time while the country self-isolates, announcing the ‘Pretty Lady’ challenge on Instagram, based around their latest single.

After releasing the dance-heavy collaborative video for the single yesterday (April 9), Sultana shared a video to Instagram today (April 10) sharing details about the contest, encouraging fans to film themselves doing the song’s signature dance, or come up with their own.

Advertisement

The person with the most “creative and out of the box” entry will receive a signed painting by Sultana. You can enter on any social media platform, as long as you hashtag your post with #prettyladychallenge.

“We’re looking to get people active and happy and off the couch, doing something productive,” Sultana said in the clip, explaining that they’ll be sharing people’s submissions to their Instagram stories and TikTok account.

Arnhem Land rapper Baker Boy, who featured in the video for ‘Pretty Lady’, has already gotten onboard, sharing a video of him dancing to the track on Instagram.

The video for ‘Pretty Lady’ featured Sultana’s friends, family and fans dancing at home to the song while in quarantine, with around 60 people contributing to the clip.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

The new song, co-written with Matt Corby and Dann Hume, is the first to be released from Sultana’s forthcoming second album ‘Terra Firma’, which is expected later in the year.

“I’ve been trying to figure out how to write this song for like 6 years. I used to loop it and just free style to it when I was busking years ago but I always got stuck on the same parts,” Sultana said of ‘Pretty Lady’ upon its release.

“I put the song in a box at the back of my mind and revisited it in November 2019. I had Dann Hume and Matt Corby spend some time in my studio and that’s when I decided to show them this song. It’s my first song I’ve collaborated with other players on.”