Tash Sultana announces “super intimate” Melbourne shows

Tash Sultana has announced two “super intimate” Melbourne shows for later this month.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage at 170 Russell on February 23 & 24. They will be supported by Josh Cashman on both occasions.

Tickets to the performances are on sale now, with attendance capped at 200 per night due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a social media post, Sultana revealed exclusive merchandise bundles will be available for purchase on both evenings.

The two Melbourne shows celebrate the forthcoming release of ‘Terra Firma’, Tash Sultana’s second album.

Set to drop on February 19, the record will contain Sultana’s previously released singles ‘Greed’, ‘Beyond The Pine’, ‘Willow Tree’, ‘Pretty Lady’ and ‘Sweet & Dandy’. The last of those was released last month as their first new song of the year.

‘Terra Firma’ recently featured on NME‘s list of 14 Australian albums and EPs to look forward to in 2021.

In a statement, Sultana called their forthcoming record “an extension of my catalogue of music with no sonic boundaries.”

Tash Sultana’s Melbourne show dates are:

February

Tuesday 23 — Melbourne, 170 Russell

Wednesday 24 — Melbourne, 170 Russell