Tash Sultana announces virtual launch for new album ‘Terra Firma’

Tash Sultana has announced they’ll be hosting a virtual launch for their latest album ‘Terra Firma’, following its release last week.

The multi-instrumentalist took to Instagram today (February 22) to reveal the forthcoming virtual show, which will be livestreamed on March 5 at 8PM AEDT.

“I’d like to invite you to join me for an intimate conversation and acoustic performance from my new album ‘Terra Firma’, live from my studio,” wrote Sultana.

Advertisement

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Sultana released their sophomore album ‘Terra Firma’ last Friday (February 19), the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Flow State’. The record was preceded by numerous singles in the lead-up to its release, including ‘Beyond The Pine’, ‘Sweet & Dandy’ and ‘Willow Tree’ with Jerome Farah.

Another single from the album, ‘Pretty Lady’, also entered the triple j Hottest 100 of 2020 at number 46.

NME awarded the new record four stars in a review, calling it “a record driven by purpose.”

“‘Terra Firma’ acts not only as a beacon of comfort, but provides moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection at a time where things are drearier and more isolating than ever,” it read.

Advertisement

Sultana will also be playing two intimate shows in Melbourne this week, with both performances already sold out.