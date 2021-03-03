Tash Sultana cancels ‘Terra Firma’ virtual album launch shows

Tash Sultana has cancelled their upcoming livestream performances, which had been set to take place this Friday (March 5).

Sultana’s ‘Live From The Studio’ shows were organised in celebration of their recently released second album, ‘Terra Firma’.

However, Sultana took to social media today (March 3) to explain that they “need a bit more time” before they can play material from the album live.

Advertisement

“Releasing music during this time has proven to be quite a challenge,” they said.

“[W]hile I am beyond thrilled that Terra Firma is a number 1 album, the many obstacles we’ve had to overcome to get here has taken a bit of a toll.”

The singer-songwriter went on to note that they “need some time to get the air back in [their] lungs.”

“I am itching to get in front of people and play these new songs, but want to do it the right way and not rush this process,” they said.

Read Tash Sultana’s full statement below:

Advertisement

Upon its release, ‘Terra Firma’ became the first number-one album of Tash Sultana’s career. In a four-star review, NME called it “a record driven by purpose after long months of uncertainty and introspection.”

“‘Terra Firma’ acts not only as a beacon of comfort, but provides moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection at a time where things are drearier and more isolating than ever,” the review read.

There is no word yet on whether Tash Sultana plans to reschedule the launch shows for another date.