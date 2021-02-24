Tash Sultana is launching a ‘Terra Firma’-inspired ‘Fortnite’ map

Tash Sultana is bringing their newly-released album ‘Terra Firma’ to the gaming world, with a new Fortnite map based on its Pat Fox-designed cover art.

Set to be launched later today (February 24), it marks the first time an Australian artist has had a custom map inside the game. The map was designed and built by LootMate.

Per a press release, the map allows Fortnite players to explore the album’s “visual world”, and contains easter eggs and the opportunity for fans to win the in-game currency V-Bucks by sharing themselves inside the map.

A live-streamed map launch will take place on Twitch at 3pm AEDT today hosted by Australian gamer and internet personality Loserfruit – watch that here.

Sultana released ‘Terra Firma’ – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Flow State’ – last week, after previewing it with singles like ‘Beyond The Pine’, ‘Sweet & Dandy’ and ‘Willow Tree’ with Jerome Farah.

In a four-star review, NME called the album “a record driven by purpose”, praising it for “[providing] moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection at a time where things are drearier and more isolating than ever”.

Earlier this week, Sultana announced a virtual album launch would take place next month, live from their studio.

Set to be streamed on March 5, Sultana said the digital event would feature an “intimate conversation and acoustic performance” focused around the album. Tickets are available here.