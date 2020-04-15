Tash Sultana joins One World: Together At Home benefit concert lineup

Tash Sultana has been added to the One World: Together At Home digital concert lineup, set to take place on April 18.

Sultana is one of more than 70 artists and celebrities just added to the concert lineup. Also newly added were Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift. They join a list of local and international musicians, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Delta Goodrem and Lizzo.

I'll be live on Instagram having a jam at 12pm AEST this Thursday as part of the #TogetherAtHome series, In conjunction with @glblctzn and @who in support of the fight against Coronavirus. See you there ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/2gj8h9Rh1f — tashsultanaa (@TASHSULTANAA) April 15, 2020

One World: Together At Home was first announced by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen on April 6. The event is being held in support of healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The program is curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. For Australia, the concert will be broadcast on Network Ten on April 19 from 10am AEST.

Tash Sultana said they are currently recording their second album, which will be titled ‘Terra Firma’. Just recently, they released the first single and music video off the forthcoming record, ‘Pretty Lady’.

On the new single, Sultana said: “I put the song in a box at the back of my mind and revisited it in November 2019. I had Dann Hume and Matt Corby spend some time in my studio and that’s when I decided to show them this song. It’s my first song I’ve collaborated with other players on.”

In February, Sultana performed at the Down To Earth bushfire relief concert alongside Gang of Youths, Briggs and Julia Stone, among others. Their debut album, ‘Flow State’ was released in 2018 via Lonely Lands.