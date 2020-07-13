Tash Sultana postpones European summer tour to 2021

Tash Sultana has officially postponed their European summer tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer/songwriter broke the news on Instagram yesterday (July 13), and also revealed the full list of rescheduled dates next year.

Advertisement

“Over the last several months my team has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation as it applies to my touring,” they wrote.

“Today I’m here to announce due to government restrictions set in place both here in Australia and abroad in Europe that I will be unable to tour this European Summer. That being said we did not want to announce this without some positive news. We have rescheduled many of the dates for next year, added a few more, and I cannot wait to get back over there in 2021 AND PLAY A REAL SHOW. For info on specific shows please refer to your original point of purchase.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for Sultana’s Europe 2021 tour, head to their website.

Tash Sultana’s latest release was second 2020 single ‘Greed’, which followed ‘Pretty Lady’ in April, and their cover of ‘Through The Valley’ from the video game The Last Of Us Part II.

Tash Sultana’s Europe 2021 tour dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 28 – Wiesbaden, Kulturpark Schlachthof

Tuesday 31 – Budapest, Budapest Park

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 1 – Vienna, Arena Open Air

Friday 3 – Milan, Circolo Arci Magnolia

Monday 6 – Lisbon, Coliseu dos Recreios

Tuesday 7 – Madrid, WiZink Center

Wednesday 8 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

Friday 10 – Paris, Zénith – La Villette

Thursday 16 – Dresden, Freilichtbühne Großer Garten Junge Garde

Friday 17 – Berlin, Zitadelle Spandau

Sunday 26 – Munich, Olympiahalle

Tuesday 28 – London, Eventim Apollo