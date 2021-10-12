Tash Sultana says they’ve just finished mixing a new album

Less than a year after releasing their second studio album ‘Terra Firma’, Tash Sultana has confirmed its follow-up is on the way as they’ve completed mixing the record.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 11), the multi-instrumentalist shared a series of photos taken in the studio, showing them behind the desk along with playing drums and synthesisers.

“I got another album coming out that I just finished mixing,” Sultana captioned the post, revealing that they’d also started writing another record. See that post below:

Advertisement

Sultana released ‘Terra Firma’ back in February of this year after previewing it with singles like ‘Pretty Lady‘, ‘Beyond the Pine’, ‘Sweet & Dandy’ and Jerome Farah collaboration ‘Willow Tree’.

In a four-star review, NME called the follow-up to 2018 debut LP ‘Flow State’ a “record driven by purpose” that “acts not only as a beacon of comfort, but provides moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection”.

“Sultana is still that global star but despite the size of the rooms they’ve grown accustomed to playing, ‘Terra Firma’ maintains a delicate vulnerability,” it read. “They champion intimate connection over mass participation, the record aiming straight for the heart.”

Since then, Sultana has performed an intimate concert as part of MTV’s Unplugged series and appeared as part of the second edition of ANZAC Day concert Music from the Home Front at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.