Tash Sultana shares music video for ‘Beyond The Pine’

Tash Sultana has released the music video for their latest single, ‘Beyond The Pine’.

The clip, directed by Patrick Rohl, centres on a contemporary dance performed by Timothy Springs and Chris Haines. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

‘Beyond The Pine’ arrived earlier this month and is Sultana’s third original single this year, following ‘Greed’ and ‘Pretty Lady’. In a statement at the time, Sultana said the single is about loving others “no matter the colour, race, gender, religion, sexuality or identity”.

“A little bit of a slower softer approach to a message from within, ‘Beyond The Pine’ is about finding solace in nature and realising the depth of your relationship when you find your one,” they said.

All three tracks are expected to feature on Sultana’s forthcoming second LP, ‘Terra Firma’. Speaking to NME earlier this year, Sultana shared some information on the record.

“Terra firma is the ground, the earth, you put your feet on it to remember where you are, what you’re from,” they explain.

“It’s a reminder that we are only human at the end of the day. Part of one big system and no one really knows the answers to how and why.”

Advertisement

Sultana also said they’ve “put a lot more time, effort and hours into this record” compared to their debut album, 2018’s ‘Flow State’.

Alongside the original singles, Sultana recently released their official cover of Shawn James’ track, ‘Through The Valley’, recorded for the release of The Last of Us Part II. The singer-songwriter has also been locked in for the 2021 instalment of Bluesfest.

Over the weekend, Sultana announced a cover competition for ‘Beyond The Pine’, with the winner to receive a signed Maton acoustic guitar from their personal collection.