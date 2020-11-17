Tash Sultana shares ‘studio jam’ recording of latest single ‘Willow Tree’

Tash Sultana has premiered a studio recording of their latest single, ‘Willow Tree’, originally released in October.

The ‘studio jam’ video, featuring collaborator Jerome Farah, shows off Sultana’s multi-instrumental talent, playing guitar, keys, drums, sax, bass, trumpet and drums in addition to singing.

Watch the clip below:

Advertisement

‘Willow Tree’ is Sultana’s fourth original single released this year, following on from ‘Pretty Lady’, ‘Greed’ and ‘Beyond the Pine’. They also contributed a cover of Shawn James’ ‘Through the Valley’ for the soundtrack of The Last of Us II.

In addition to the release of ‘Willow Tree’, Sultana confirmed the release date of their forthcoming album, ‘Terra Firma’, for February 19, 2021. They have also begun working the LP into their live sets.

“I didn’t realise that I needed to create a space and home for myself to feel like a person again. I just went inward and found a really peaceful place and wrote an album, and I feel really happy with it,” they said.

“The new live show is everything the live show already was, plus three other people on the stage for a small section of the show.”

Advertisement

The album will arrive just before Sultana is set to play at the 2021 Bluefest, joining a lineup that so far includes Jimmy Barnes, Ocean Alley and The Teskey Brothers, among other acts.