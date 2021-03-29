Tash Sultana, Tame Impala, Miiesha nominated for 2021 APRA Music Awards

APRA AMCOS has revealed the songwriter finalists for this year’s APRA Music Awards, with Tash Sultana, Tame Impala, Miiesha and more acts receiving nominations.

Songs performed by Missy Higgins, Amy Shark, Midnight Oil, Tame Impala and Guy Sebastian are all up for the Song of the Year category.

Notably, Midnight Oil’s ‘Gadigal Land’, written by Rob Hirst, Bunna Lawrie and Gadigal poet Joel Davison, marked their first single in 17 years.

Elsewhere in the list, The Kid LAROI, Lime Cordiale, Miiesha, Mallrat, and Vanda & Young competition winner Thelma Plum are vying for the Breakthrough Artist gong. View the full list of nominees below.

“We really work hard as songwriters and it’s such an honour to be recognised in this way,” Lime Cordiale said in a statement.

“We’ve always followed the APRA awards and it feels pretty surreal to be up there with all the great artists that’ve been nominated in the past.”

Other nominees include Tones And I, Flume, Jessica Mauboy, Spacey Jane and the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, who is credited as a songwriter on Dua Lipa’s ‘Break My Heart’.

The ceremony will take place on April 28 at the Sydney International Convention Centre Grand Ballroom. The evening will be hosted by RocKwiz presenter Julia Zemiro, Ziggy Ramo and All Our Exes Live In Texas’ Georgia Mooney.

Earlier this month, it was announced the late Helen Reddy would be one of two recipients of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music this year.

The 2021 APRA Music Award Nominees:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Missy Higgins – ‘Carry You’ (Tim Minchin)

Amy Shark – ‘Everybody Rise’ (Amy Shark / Joel Little)

Midnight Oil feat. Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie – ‘Gadigal Land’ (Joel Davison / Rob Hirst / Bunna Lawrie)

Tame Impala – ‘Lost In Yesterday’ (Kevin Parker)

Guy Sebastian – ‘Standing With You’ (Guy Sebastian / Jamie Hartman / Greg Holden)

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Charlton Howard (The Kid LAROI)

Grace Shaw (Mallrat)

Miiesha Young (Miiesha)

Louis and Oli Leimbach (Lime Cordiale)

Thelma Plum

Most Performed Australian Work

Dua Lipa – ‘Break My Heart’ (Andrew Farriss / Michael Hutchence / Dua Lipa / Jordan Johnson / Stefan Johnson / Ali Tamposi / Andrew Watt)

The Rubens – ‘Live In Life’ (Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis)

Tones And I – ‘Never Seen The Rain’ (Toni Watson)

Flume feat. Vera Blue – ‘Rushing Back’ (Harley Streten / Celia Pavey / Eric Dubowsky / Sophie Cates)

Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis – ‘Used To Love’ (Dean Lewis / Martijn Garritsen / Kristoffer Fogelmark / Albin Nedler)

Most Performed Alternative Work

The Rubens – ‘Live In Life’ (Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis)

Tame Impala – ‘Lost in Yesterday’ (Kevin Parker)

Lime Cordiale – ‘Robbery’ (Louis Leimbach / Oli Leimbach / Shane Abrahams / Daniel Choder / Jonathan Pakfar)

DMA’S – ‘Silver’ (Matt Mason / Tommy O’Dell / Johnny Took / Thomas Crandles / Joel Flyger / Liam Hoskins)

Birds Of Tokyo – ‘Two Of Us’ (Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston)

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Ash Grunwald feat. The Teskey Brothers – ‘Ain’t My Problem’ (Ash Grunwald)

Dope Lemon – ‘Give Me Honey’ (Angus Stone)

Busby Marou – ‘Over Drinking Over You’ (Thomas Busby / Jeremy Marou / Ivy Adara / Jon Hume / Lindsey Jackson)

Tash Sultana – ‘Pretty Lady’ (Tash Sultana / Matt Corby / Dann Hume)

Ziggy Alberts – ‘Together’ (Ziggy Alberts)

Most Performed Country Work

Casey Barnes – ‘A Little More’ (Casey Barnes / Michael Delorenzis / Michael Paynter)

Morgan Evans – ‘Diamonds’ (Morgan Evans / Evan Bogart / Chris de Stefano)

Brad Cox – ‘Give Me Tonight’ (Brad Cox / Joseph Mungovan)

The McClymonts – ‘I Got This’ (Brooke McClymont / Mollie McClymont / Samantha McClymont / Andy Mak)

Melanie Dyer – ‘Memphis T-Shirt’ (Melanie Dyer / Emma-Lee / Karen Kosowski)

Most Performed Dance Work

PNAU feat. Ollie Gabriel – ‘All Of Us’ (Nick Littlemore / Sam Littlemore / Peter Mayes / Oli Gabriel)

Joel Corry & MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’ (Jonathan Courtidis / Neav Applebaum / Joel Corry / Daniel Dare / Robert Harvey / MNEK / Kasif Siddiqui / Lewis Thompson)

Flume feat. Vera Blue – ‘Rushing Back’ (Harley Streten / Celia Pavey / Eric Dubowsky / Sophie Cates)

Dom Dolla – ‘San Frandisco’ (Dominic Matheson)

Martin Garrix and Dean Lewis – ‘Used To Love’ (Dean Lewis / Martijn Garritsen / Kristoffer Fogelmark / Albin Nedler)

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Day1 – ‘Boss’ (Bailey Rawiri / Tuhi Montell)

No Money Enterprise – ‘German’ (Junior Leaupepe)

Hilltop Hoods – ‘I’m Good?’ (Barry Francis (DJ Debris) / Matthew Lambert (Suffa) / Daniel Smith (Pressure) / Paul Bartlett / John Bartlett)

ONEFOUR – ‘In The Beginning’ (Spencer Magalogo / Jerome Misa / Pio Misa / Salec Su’a)

Youngn Lipz – ‘Misunderstood’ (Filipo Faaoloii)

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Becca Hatch – ‘2560’ (Becca Hatch / Maribelle Anes / Jamie Muscat / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi)

Winston Surfshirt – ‘Nobodylikeyou’ (Jack Hambling / Lachlan McAllister / Brett Ramson)

The Teskey Brothers – ‘Rain’ (Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey / Liam Gough / Brendan Love)

Milan Ring – ‘Say To Me’ (Milan Ring / Blessed Joe-Andah)

Miiesha – ‘Twisting Words’ (Miiesha Young / Stephen Collins / Mohamed Komba)

Most Performed Pop Work

Dua Lipa – ‘Break My Heart’ (Andrew Farriss / Michael Hutchence / Dua Lipa / Jordan Johnson / Stefan Johnson / Ali Tamposi / Andrew Watt)

Amy Shark – ‘Everybody Rise’ (Amy Shark / Joel Little)

Guy Sebastian – ‘Let Me Drink’ (Guy Sebastian / M-Phazes / Olubowale Akintimehin)

Tones & I – ‘Never Seen The Rain’ (Toni Watson)

Jessica Mauboy – ‘Selfish’ (Jessica Mauboy / Antonio Egizii / Isabella Kearney-Nurse / David Musumeci)

Most Performed Rock Work

Wolfmother feat Chris Cester – ‘Chase The Feeling’ (Andrew Stockdale / Chris Cester / Jason Hill)

Cold Chisel – ‘Getting The Band Back Together’ (Don Walker)

Spacey Jane – ‘Good For You’ (Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane)

Hockey Dad – ‘I Missed Out’ (Will Fleming / Zach Stephenson)

The Amity Affliction – ‘Soak Me In Bleach’ (Joel Birch / Ahren Stringer / Daniel Brown / Joseph Longobardi)

Most Performed International Work

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Harry Styles / Amy Allen / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson)

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Before You Go’ (Lewis Capaldi / Thomas Barnes / Peter Kelleher / Benjamin Kohn / Philip Plested)

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Abel Tesfaye / Ahmad Balshe / Oscar Holter / Max Martin / Jason Quenneville)

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ (Dua Lipa / Caroline Ailin / Ian Kirkpatrick / Emily Schwartz)

Maroon 5 – ‘Memories’ (Adam Levine / Jonathan Bellion / Vincent Ford / Jacob Hindlin / Jordan Johnson / Stefan Johnson / Michael Pollack)