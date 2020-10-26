Tash Sultana teases new single ‘Willow Tree’ feat. Jerome Farah

Tash Sultana will release ‘Willow Tree’, a new single featuring Jerome Farah, later this week.

Sultana has been teasing the single’s release for the past ten days, but only revealed its name yesterday evening (October 26).

‘Willow Tree’ premiered on triple j this morning, but will not be officially released until Thursday (October 29).

For those who missed the premiere, Sultana shared a snippet of the song with their latest teaser post. Watch it below:

Got a new tune dropping. ‘Willow Tree’ Ft @jerome_farah – Out Thursday pic.twitter.com/zqKYu2U9M1 — tashsultanaa (@TASHSULTANAA) October 26, 2020

‘Willow Tree’ will be Tash Sultana’s fifth track of the year, following on from ‘Pretty Lady’, ‘Greed’, ‘Beyond the Pine’ and ‘Through the Valley’. The latter, a cover of Shawn James’ original, appeared in the video game The Last Of Us II upon its release in June. There is no word yet on which of these tracks will appear on Sultana’s forthcoming second record, ‘Terra Firma’.

Sultana will appear as part of Great Southern Nights in November, performing at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on November 28. The GSN initiative, spearheaded by the NSW Government, will see 1,000 gigs take place across the state next month.

In August, Tash Sultana led the second lineup announcement for Bluesfest’s 2021 incarnation. The popular festival was cancelled this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Barnes, Ocean Alley, The Teskey Brothers and more will also perform at next year’s edition.