Tash Sultana teases new song “from back in my busking days”

Melburnian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has announced they’ll be leaking the first track from their forthcoming album this Thursday.

Taking to Instagram to break the news, Sultana mentioned the track would be familiar to fans “from back in my busking days”.

According to Sultana’s website, the new track — which will be released as a single — is titled ‘Pretty Lady’.

The single was teased earlier in February in an Instagram post by Sultana.

“Been doing a lot of this lately in my down time,” they wrote.

“Finding my place in the world in silence has been a weird time. Thank fuck for the ocean. I’m dropping a new tune soon. I’ve been really going to a different place with these new tunes, must be like a quarter life crisis or some shit.”

See the full post below:

Sultana’s debut solo album, ‘Flow State’, was released in 2018. The album won the 2018 ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Album. They are currently slated to play at Japan’s Greenroom Festival on May 23, followed by dates in North America, Canada and Europe. The upcoming shows have yet to announce any cancellations/postponements.

Sultana last performed live at Melbourne bushfire relief concert Down To Earth on February 26. Also on the lineup were headliners Gang Of Youths, Briggs and Julia Stone, among others.