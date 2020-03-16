Tash Sultana teases release of music from new album

We’ll be hearing some new music from Tash Sultana soon, the musician has teased.

In an Instagram post on March 16, Sultana wrote, “I’m leaking some of my new album soon.” Their last record, ‘Flow State’, was released in 2018.

See the post below:

Advertisement

This update comes a few weeks after a previous post where Sultana revealed they’d been surfing a lot in their down time: “Finding my place in the world in silence has been a weird time. Thank fuck for the ocean.”

“I’m dropping a new tune soon,” they wrote. “I’ve been really going to a different place with these new tunes, must be like a quarter life crisis or some shit.” See the post here:

On January 13, Sultana announced that they were seven songs deep into their new album. In the past months, they have been dropping photos and videos from the studio on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Melbourne musician has a slew of international tour dates lined up for 2020. Per their official website, they will tour Japan, North America, Europe and the UK from May to September.

These tour dates might see Sultana debut a new live setup. In October 2019, they announced they would slowly phase out performing solo onstage, and introduce a live band that, their management confirmed to triple j, has always been on the cards.

Sultana last performed live at Melbourne bushfire relief concert Down To Earth on February 26. Also on the lineup were headliners Gang Of Youths, Briggs and Julia Stone, among others.