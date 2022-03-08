Tash Sultana to headline third Ocean Sounds festival this December

Tash Sultana will headline the third edition of the Ocean Sounds festival in Victoria this December, as part of the state government’s recently-launched Always Live initiative.

The Always Live program kicked off earlier this month with a one-off gig from the Foo Fighters, who sold out Geelong’s 30,000-capacity GMBHA Stadium just minutes after tickets went on sale.

Today (March 9), the team behind Always Live have announced the next five shows in the series, including the Sultana-led iteration of Ocean Sounds. Set to take place on December 10 at the festival’s usual home of Churchill Island, Sultana will be joined on the bill by the Pierce Brothers, Kim Churchill and Kee’ahn. More acts will also be announced in the months leading up to the event, while tickets go on sale here next Wednesday (March 16).

It’ll be the second edition of Ocean Sounds to be held this year, last taking place back in January with a line-up that included both the Pierce Brothers and Kee’ahn along with the Teskey Brothers and more.

Among the other Always Live gigs announced today are two special performances from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, who will play together twice at the Hanging Rock Reserve in the Macedon Ranges this November. Support for both shows – on November 25 and 26, respectively – comes from Courtney Barnett, with tickets available next Thursday (March 17).

Rounding out today’s announcement is the launch of a new concert series labelled Homeground, which will led by First Nations artists. Isaiah Firebrace will headline the first show in the series, a free event, taking place at the Girgarre Sound Shell (near Echuca) on December 4.

The Always Live initiative will also throw its support behind the Foo Fighters’ forthcoming headline show in Melbourne, announced earlier this week as part of the iconic rockers’ full-scale capital city tour of Australia. The local gig will take place on November 4 at AAMI Park.

In a press statement, Always Live CEO Steve Smith said: “We have hit the ground running, with the scale and impact of our first show at GMHBA Stadium. Today’s announcements further points to what to expect from the wider Always Live program as we bring together an exceptional array of unique and one-off live music experiences that will take place right across our great state.”

Meanwhile, Tash Sultana is expected to release their third studio album later this year. Following up on last year’s ‘Terra Firma’, the artist revealed they’d finished mixing their new full-length effort last October, with a release date due to be announced imminently. Preceding its release will be Sultana’s live ‘MTV Unplugged’ album, which is set to hit shelves on June 3.