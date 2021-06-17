Tash Sultana, Ziggy Ramo and more to play Splendour In The City 2021

Organisers behind Splendour In The Grass have put together a pop-up event in Sydney, titled Splendour In The City, that will see a string of Australian acts play shows throughout July.

The event will have shows happening across two rooms – Customs Hall and Cargo Hall – in the city’s Overseas Passenger Terminal every night from 10-18 July.

Artists set to play the NSW government-supported event include Tash Sultana, Ziggy Ramo, Ocean Alley, Violent Soho, Spacey Jane, Vera Blue and more.

In addition to concerts, there’ll be two nights of comedy, as well as an array of dining options, art installations, specialty bars, markets and more. Tickets for the event will go on sale from 9am on Friday June 18.

“While we’re still working towards our Byron Bay event in November and are very grateful for the ongoing support from our Splendour community, we hope that the Splendour in the City pop up… will tide you all over in the meantime,” Splendour in the Grass co-founder Jessica Ducrou said in a press statement.

“Splendour in the City will reinforce why Sydney is the greatest city in the world,” NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said in a separate statement.

“We’re open for business and we’re enjoying COVID-safe live entertainment against the most spectacular backdrop of Sydney Harbour,” Ayres said.

The announcement of Splendour In The City comes shortly after organisers announced a virtual reality version of Splendour In The Grass, titled Splendour XR, taking place at the end of July.

The virtual festival will be streaming two days worth of performances made specifically for the event, with acts like The Killers, Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, Khalid and more all set to play.

Splendour In The Grass is set to go ahead this November at North Byron Parklands. While most of the lineup remains under wraps, we do know that the event will be headlined by The Strokes, Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator – who today (June 17) made his return with new single ‘Lumberjack’.

Splendour In The City’s lineup and dates are:

Customs Hall

JULY

10 – Spacey Jane

11 – Tash Sultana and Matilda Pearl

14 – Ocean Alley and CLEWS

15 – Illy, Masked Wolf and A.GIRL

16 – Running Touch

17 – Vera Blue and CXLOE

18 – Violent Soho and Teenage Joans

Cargo Hall

JULY

10 – Comedy feat. Nikki Britton, Tom Ballard, Michael Hing and more

11 – Comedy feat. Nazeem Hussein, Nath Volvo, Lewis Hobba and more

12 – Big Twisty and THe Funknasty

14 – The Southern River Band and Vast Hill

15 – Ziggy Ramo and Alice Skye

16 – Triple One

17 – The Lazy Eyes EP2 Launch, Early Show

18 – Ebony Boadu Presents, Late Show

18 – Dune Rats and TOTTY