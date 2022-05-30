Tasman Keith, Nardean to perform as part of this year’s 4ESydney festival

Tasman Keith and Nardean are among the artists who will perform as part of this year’s edition of hip-hop festival and conference 4ESydney next month, which returns to an in-person format in 2022 after running virtual last year.

Set to take place across June 24 and 25 at the Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre, 4ESydney will begin with a day-long conference with a live performance program the following day. Keynote speakers on day one include Alethea Beeston of Blak Social and CADA 96.1’s KSERA.

That day will also feature a screening of music documentary It’s Our Duty! Reflections of Women & Hip Hop, directed by Liza Moscatelli and featuring prominent artists, DJs and MCs across Sydney including Maya Jupiter, MC Trey, Kween G and more.

On June 25, Keith and Nardean will lead a line-up of live events that also includes Mike Champion, MC Trey, Lee Monro, Esky, The Idealistics, Get It Done and more who are set to be announced. The full program is set to be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale now.

“Presenting in a new format this year, as a series of events throughout 2022, allows us to expand 4ESydney on a wider scope, offering worldwide collaborations, exchanging ideas and knowledge,” said 4ESydney Director Vyvienne Abla.

“Most importantly, we are excited to share local HipHop culture to national and global audiences as we move through these times of uncertainty and transition into what our new ‘normal’ will be.”