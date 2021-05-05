Tasman Keith, Palms and more announced for Redfern Surf Club concert series

Sydney venue Redfern Surf Club has announced a new concert series, taking place every weekend from mid-May.

The series, entitled Surf Club Sundays, will see bands, artists and DJs performing at the venue every Sunday afternoon from 4pm. Entry will be free for all shows, although space will be limited due to the venue’s 100-person capacity.

Among those that have been announced are rapper Tasman Keith, who will headline on May 23, and garage rock band Palms, who will close out the series on June 13.

Sydney community radio station FBi – whose studios are directly across the street from the Surf Club – is presenting the series, which is in partnership with Create NSW.

In a press statement, venue co-owner Jade New expressed her excitement at the upcoming events.

“Having live music at the Surf Club has always been part of our long term plan, and feels really natural in the space, she said.

“The music community embraced us from the start, so we’re excited to get these shows happening now and in the future.”

Surf Club Sundays will commence on Sunday May 16, headlined by Sydney pop singer-songwriter MAY-A.

For a full list of lineups, dates and RSVPs, head to the Surf Club’s Linktree.