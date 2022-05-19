Tasman Keith’s new Phil Fresh collaboration ‘IDK’ reflects on an uncertain relationship

Tasman Keith has shared a new single titled ‘IDK’, the fourth to be lifted from upcoming debut album ‘A Colour Undone’ ahead of its arrival in July.

A heart-on-sleeve meditation on a relationship that feels uncertain, the rapper’s latest features guest vocals from Sydney singer and rapper Phil Fresh, with a smouldering beat produced by Kwame.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, coming back to you is like I’m coming home / Falling into you is like some dominoes, I don’t even know I’m trying to let you go,” Fresh croons on the song’s refrain. “I fall in love every time I should dip,” Keith reflects on his own verse. Listen below:

“‘IDK’ is a song about the unknown in comfortability and questioning the place you are in or the person you are with. It’s knowing something is toxic but not knowing life without it,” Keith explained in an accompanying statement.

“The character that Phil is and the way he presents his music made him the perfect person to deliver that moment, as his style touches on love and relationships.”

‘IDK’ follows on from last month’s Genesis Owusu collaboration ‘Cheque’, ‘Love Too Soon’ in February and ‘5FT Freestyle’ back in January. Set to arrive on July 8 via AWAL, the album will also include guest appearances from Kwame – who executive produced the record alongside Keith – along with Jessica Mauboy and Thandi Phoenix.