Tasman Keith releases debut album ‘A Colour Undone’, shares music video for ‘Tread Light’

Tasman Keith has released his debut album ‘A Colour Undone’, celebrating its arrival with the music video for song ‘Tread Light’.

Produced by Kwame and Nikos Haropoulos-Smallman, the track is a sumptuous offering, with lashings of smooth saxophone and piano backing Keith’s seamless verses.

In its accompanying clip — directed by Joey Hunter — we see the Gumbaynggirr rapper attending a burial, rapping above an open pit. The word “undone” appears across the screen half-way through the clip, and the scene changes to a dishevelled Keith rapping hysterically in the dark. Check it out below:

“A Colour Undone is the undoing of myself, expectations, ego, envy and all the unhealthy external things that you need to rid yourself of to be fulfilled internally,” Keith said of the album in a press statement.

“This album is me at my most open, my most vulnerable, my most powerful, and my most confident. I don’t have the words to express what releasing it means to me, I just know this moment is something I’ve been working towards my entire life so it will take a minute to process this exact moment.

“I hope the listener finds comfort and discomfort in the record. Undoing everything to become my complete self was the goal, and it forever will be. It’s all in the album for you to hear. Find peace before you rest in it.”

Keith will be playing a handful of shows to celebrate the launch of the new record, including an appearance at Splendour In The Grass on Saturday July 23, and Garrmalang Festival in Larrakia/Darwin on Friday 29.

He’ll also be performing at House of MBC in Eora/Sydney on Friday September 16 and Colour in Naarm/Melbourne of Saturday 24, with Phil Fresh supporting both shows. Tickets can be purchased here.

Keith previewed his album with singles ‘Love Too Soon’, ‘5FT Freestyle’, ‘IDK’ with Fresh, ‘Cheque’ with Genesis Owusu and ‘Heaven With U’ featuring Jessica Mauboy.