Tasmanian Government injects $3.5million into local arts industry

The Tasmanian Government has opened applications for $1.5million worth of new arts funding and will inject $2million worth of new operational measures to stimulate the local arts sector in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally announced on March 27, the stimulus package is broken down into multiple streams depending on the medium. For musicians who’ve lost income due to cancelled engagements, the Contemporary Music Fund will offer grants of up to $15,000 to record music and videos for distribution.

Screen artists and organisations will be able to apply for up to $10,000 and $50,000, respectively, from the Arts and Screen Digital Production Fund if their work was disrupted by the pandemic. An additional $250,000 will also be made available through the Additional Screen Development Fund. This funding will be administered as grants through Screen Tasmania’s Project Development Program.

Advertisement

On top of this, the 19 arts organisations that are currently receiving a single-year funding package, or those in the final year of a funding agreement, will have their contracts extended for another year. Arts organisations that are not currently supported by Arts Tasmania’s multiple funding programs will have access to additional competitive funding.

The full details are outlined on Arts Tasmania’s website.

Arts businesses will also be able to access the Tasmanian Government’s $20million small business emergency supports grants program if they’re experiencing hardship. Grants of up to $2,500 are available.

“The cultural and creative industries are a vital part of our way of life in Tasmania, contributing around $179 million a year to our economy and employing over 5,000 Tasmanians,” Tasmanian arts minister Elise Archer said in a statement.

“The Tasmanian Government is committed to preserving these industries during these difficult times and enhancing them into the future.”

Advertisement

Similar funding packages have been offered by the cities of Melbourne and Sydney, offering $2million and $3.5million in funding packages, respectively.