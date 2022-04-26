Tate McRae announces first-ever Australasian tour for July 2022

Canadian pop artist Tate McRae has locked in her first run of shows in Australia and New Zealand, announcing six gigs here in support of her forthcoming debut album, ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’.

She’ll start her run in Perth on Thursday July 14, before taking to stages in Brisbane and Sydney that weekend. Then, after a gig at Melbourne’s Forum the following Wednesday (July 20), the Australian stint will end with a set at the Spin Off festival in Adelaide. There, she’ll perform alongside the likes of Glass Animals, Jack Harlow, Spacey Jane, Oliver Tree and Genesis Owusu.

Kiwi fans will have just one chance to see the NME 100 alumna, with a gig at Shed 10 in Auckland locked in for Sunday July 24.

Tickets for all of the shows – bar Spin Off, which are available here – go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (April 29). A pre-sale will run for a day prior; to access that, fans will need to sign up for a mailing list or Spotify link. Come Friday, general tickets for Brisbane and Auckland will be available here, with the rest on sale here.

Last May, McRae performed her first-ever livestream, an ambitious production dubbed ‘Too Young To Be Sad’. In NME’s four-star review, writer Ali Shutler called it “an incredibly slick show”.

“Despite this weighty production, [McRae] never feels distant,” Shutler wrote. “Performing heartfelt songs down the camera lens when she’s not leading the digital audience through the custom-built space, it feels like a deliberate introduction to her own, carefully curated world.”

Announced earlier this month, ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’ will be out on May 27 via RCA. It’ll feature the singles ‘Chaotic’, ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’ and ‘Feel Like Shit’.

Speaking to NME about her debut album, McRae said she “like[s] to try to analyse structures of different albums and see what kind mine might be similar to,” naming the labyrinthine structure of Frank Ocean‘s ‘Blonde’ as a reference point, as well as Billie Eilish‘s debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ and ‘After Hours’ by The Weeknd.

“The cool thing about ‘Blonde’,” she said, “is that I don’t think I’ve heard one song that sounds anything the same to him and, you know, the cool part is it kind of just makes you want to push yourself.”

Tate McRae’s Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 14 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 17 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday 20 – Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 22 – Adelaide, Spin Off

Sunday 24 – Auckland, Shed 10