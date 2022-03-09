Tate McRae has hinted that she’s finished her highly anticipated debut studio album, and previewed a new single.

The rising Canadian musician released the EP ‘Too Young To Be Sad’ last year, and has so far previewed her debut album with the 2021 single ‘Feel Like Shit’ and the recent ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’, co-written by Greg Kurstin.

McRae took to Twitter this week to seemingly confirm that the album is now completely finished.

“I just handed in the official track list for my album oh my,” she wrote, before going on to preview an unreleased song called ‘Chaotic’, which fans can pre-save now.

i just handed in the official track list for my album oh my🤮 — Tate McRae (@tatemcrae) March 8, 2022

go pre save if you want me to drop it sooooooon https://t.co/SYr9GKyVh2 pic.twitter.com/1xQVrlQcW6 — Tate McRae (@tatemcrae) March 7, 2022

Speaking to NME about her debut album last year, McRae said “I like to try to analyse structures of different albums and see what kind mine might be similar to,” naming the labyrinthine structure on Frank Ocean‘s ‘Blonde’ as a reference point, as well as Billie Eilish‘s debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ and ‘After Hours’ by The Weeknd.

“The cool thing about ‘Blonde’,” she said, “is that I don’t think I’ve heard one song that sounds anything the same to him and, you know, the cool part is it kind of just makes you want to push yourself.”

McRae also spoke about the expectations she’s faced since releasing her first song ‘One Day’ in 2017.

“I just want to work as hard as I can to live up to my own expectations and everyone else’s,” she told NME. “I guess it’s a bit of pressure but if you put your head down and work at it, you can kind of ignore those outside feelings of anxiety and stress. It’s just about indulging in your work and making sure that you’re doing the best that you can at all times.”

Tate McRae is set to tour the UK this summer ahead of the release of the debut album. See the full list of dates below.

June

12 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

13 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

15 – London, Kentish Town Forum

17 – Dublin, The Academy

18 – Dublin, The Academy

20 – Glasgow, SWG3