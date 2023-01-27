Tay Oskee announces debut album ‘Keepers Of The Morning’, shares new single

Tay Oskee has announced his debut album ‘Keepers Of The Morning’ is on its way, alongside a brand new single.

Released today (January 27), the single — titled ‘Let The Fire Burn’ — is an uplifting blend of indie, folk and pop. Punctuated with airy whistling and driven by acoustic guitar, it emanates a warmth that wraps around Oskee’s soft, sweet vocals.

The track arrived alongside an equally enchanting music video, directed by Wil Granaderos and starring Kate Dixon and Timothy Granaderos (13 Reasons Why). It follows two lovers as they road trip through the sun-drenched American desert and play ‘house’ in someone else’s home. Watch it below.

Speaking about the song in a press release, Oskee said: “I wrote ‘Let The Fire Burn’ to take me back to a simpler time with mates, camping out in nature and having proper deep yarns around the fire.”

“In the moment I wrote the track I had a great realisation that we never truly know what will happen in life so it’s better to do the things you love, because it could all go wrong and if it does, at least ya let the fire burn.”

‘Let The Fire Burn’ is a taste of Oskee’s forthcoming debut album ‘Keepers Of The Morning’, which is due out on April 14 via Believe. It will also feature Oskee’s October 2022 single ‘Sequoia (Lovers On The Mountain)’.

To celebrate the new single’s release, Oskee is taking it on tour around the country. He kicked things off in Byron Bay on Wednesday (January 25) and will continue with a show in Brisbane tonight. He’ll then play another seven dates before wrapping up in Fremantle on Friday February 17. Buy tickets here.

Tay Oskee’s ‘Let The Fire Burn’ tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 27 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Saturday 28 – Maroochydore, Solbar

FEBRUARY

Friday 3 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Saturday 4 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Sunday 5 – Newcastle, Cambo Warehouse

Friday 10 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Saturday 11 – Sandy Point, Sandy Point Community Centre

Sunday 12 – Adelaide, Grace Emily Hotel

Friday 17 – Fremantle, Mojo’s