Taylor Lautner “praying” for John Mayer ahead of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Actor Taylor Lautner has joked that he is “praying” for John Mayer ahead of the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ in July.

Speaking to TODAY, Lautner was asked how he felt about Taylor Swift‘s upcoming rerecording and release. He replied, saying he thinks it’s “a great album,” adding that he feels “safe” about its release or the potential of unreleased material about him.

Lautner was the subject of Taylor Swift’s ‘Back To December’ following their break up in 2009, while John Mayer was the subject of fan favourite ‘Dear John’. In ‘Dear John’, Swift spotlighted pair’s age gap “Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong/Don’t you think 19 is too young to be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?”

Taylor Swift announced the ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her third album, ‘Speak Now’ earlier this month during a Nashville stop of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour. She revealed through a video played onstage that ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released on July 7.

Taylor Swift just announced LIVE in Nashville that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be available in July!!!!! I am crying tonight was beyond MAGICAL!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/C5sCocQ7Ac — Nagham (@NaghamAbouzeid) May 6, 2023

While a tracklist for ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ has yet to be revealed, Swift has confirmed that the record will include “six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault”.

So far, Swift has released re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, both of which arrived in 2021. In March, she shared three new re-recorded songs – ‘Eyes Open’, ‘Safe & Sound’ and ‘If This Was A Movie’ – as well as the ‘Lover’ B-side ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before’.