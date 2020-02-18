Taylor Swift shares acoustic performance of ‘The Man’ live from Paris

Taylor Swift has shared a special acoustic performance of her song ‘The Man’, recorded live in Paris.

Teased earlier in the week, the performance was recorded during her ‘City of Lover’ gig at the French capital’s L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in September 2019.

Swift appears relaxed as she sits, guitar in hand, smiling from ear to ear, playing the track, which features on her most recent album, ‘Lover’.

Elsewhere during her ‘City of Lover’ special, Swift performed live debuts of ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ and ‘Cornelia Street’, as well as the hits ‘You Need To Calm Down’, ‘The Archer’ and the album’s title track.

Watch the performance below:

Last month, Taylor Swift released ‘Only the Young’, a track taken from her new documentary Miss Americana.

The song hears Swift lament the state of politics as well as societal ills in the US, namely the country’s school shooting epidemic. “They’re not gonna help us/ Too busy helping themselves/ They aren’t gonna change this/ We’re going to do it ourselves,” she sings on the bass-heavy track, backed by a children’s choir.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that Taylor Swift has sold more singles than any other artist in the last decade.

Swift, who won ‘Best Solo Act In The World’ at last week’s NME Awards 2020, sold 75,893,000 individual tracks in the past 10 years according to Forbes.

The singer-songwriter released four albums since 2010’s ‘Speak Now’ with the vast majority of her singles going either gold or platinum.