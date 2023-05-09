Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner debut ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ live

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner debuted ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ live in Nashville last night (May 8).

Bringing out The National’s Dessner, who she described as a “kind, wonderful, genius”, they suprised fans by playing the ‘Midnights‘ track for the first time live.

You can check out some fan footage of the moment here:

🎥| Taylor and Aaron for "Would've, Could've, Should've"pic.twitter.com/NPTdCDNLVh — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 8, 2023

Taylor singing Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve live for the first time IN THE RAIN with surprise guest Aaron Dessner for the first surprise song at Nashville Night 3! 🥹 #TSTheErasTour via @fifteeenswift pic.twitter.com/mtfj5xZ6f4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 8, 2023

Swift’s third and final ‘Eras’ tour show in Nashville was initially delayed by four hours due to bad weather conditions.

The singer was playing a trio of dates at the city’s Nissan Stadium as part of her huge North American stadium tour, with the final show coming on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Swift had warned fans about the weather, saying on Twitter: “I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I’m ready to play.”

The show was then delayed by four hours from its start time, with the venue telling fans to move from their seats and into the stadium’s concourses to keep safe and dry.

When finally able to perform, Swift then headed through her mammoth 44-song set.

Swift’s three-night stand in Nashville has been full of events, with her May 5 show seeing the singer officially announcing the ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her third album ‘Speak Now’.

That same evening, Bridgers joined Swift onstage that same night to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut, while Swift got emotional when fans paid “beautiful” tribute to her late grandmother Marjorie, who inspired the ‘Evermore’ song of the same name.

On Saturday’s (May 6) show, Bridgers was joined during her opening set by The 1975’s Matty Healy on guitar.

Towards the end of her set, Bridgers was joined by her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker to perform their track ‘Cool About It’ as well as Bridgers’ own ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’.

She then introduced her band, including “Mr. Matt Healy” who’d been onstage for the entire set, playing guitar while wearing a skeleton onesie.