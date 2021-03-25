Taylor Swift and Evermore theme park in Utah drop lawsuits against each other

Taylor Swift and Evermore, a theme park in Utah, have dropped their lawsuits against each other, which were both lodged last month.

“As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement,” a representative for Swift said in a statement on March 24, according to Rolling Stone.

NME has reached out to Evermore theme park in Utah for comment.

On February 2, Evermore park sued Swift for trademark infringement, claiming her album of the same name confused guests and affected the park’s marketing and merchandising.

The park’s suit also cited similarities between its merchandise and that produced by Swift to coincide with her album release.

At the time, representatives for the pop star called the suit “baseless… frivolous and responsible” in a letter responding to the theme park’s claims.

“It is inconceivable that there is any likelihood of confusion between your client’s theme park and related products and Ms. Swift’s music and related products,” the letter read.

In late February, Swift filed a countersuit through her rights management team, claiming that the Evermore theme park had played her music “without authorisation or license agreement”.

The countersuit alleged that Swift’s songs, including her hits ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me’, were played at the park without permission.

Per Variety, the park had previously been cautioned about its staff members entertaining guests with “unlicensed public performances” of popular songs.

In other Taylor Swift news, the pop star announced she would release a previously unheard version of a re-recorded song ‘You All Over Me’ today (March 25).

It’s the first song ‘From The Vault’ that comes from the forthcoming re-recorded version of her 2008 album ‘Fearless’. ‘You All Over Me’ will feature backing vocals from Maren Morris and was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner, her close collaborator on the albums ‘Evermore’ and ‘Folklore’ – the latter of which won Album Of The Year at the 2021 Grammys.