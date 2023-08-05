Taylor Swift announces new 2024 North American ‘Eras’ dates

Taylor Swift has announced a further run of North American ‘Eras’ dates for 2024.

Swift is currently playing the final dates of the mammoth world tour’s first leg, but has now confirmed she will be playing more US dates, as well as shows in Canada with multiple dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era!” Swift tweeted to announce the new dates, for which she will be supported by Gracie Abrams. Verified fan registration for the new dates is now open – sign up here.

You can check out the full list of new dates, as well as the rest of Swift’s tour itinerary, below.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

Taylor Swift’s new North American ‘Eras’ tour dates are as follows:

OCTOBER 2024

18 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

19 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

20 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

25 – New Orleans, LA, Caesars Superdome

26 – New Orleans, LA, Caesars Superdome

27 – New Orleans, LA, Caesars Superdome

NOVEMBER 2024

1 – Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

2 – Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

3 – Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

14 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre

15 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre

16 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre

21 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre

22 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre

23 – Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift’s UK and European dates are as follows:

MAY 2024

9 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

10 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

11 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

12 – PARIS LA Defense Arena (France)

17 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

18 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

19 – STOCKHOLM Friends Arena (Sweden)

24 – LISBON Estádio da Luz (Portugal)

25 – LISBON Estádio da Luz (Portugal)

30 – MADRID Estadio Santiago Bernabeu (Spain)

JUNE 2024

2 – LYON Groupama Stadium (France)

3 – LYON Groupama Stadium (France)

7 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

8 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

9 – EDINBURGH BT Murrayfield Stadium

13 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

14 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

15 – LIVERPOOL Anfield Stadium

18 – CARDIFF Principality Stadium (Millennium Stadium)

21 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

22 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

23 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

28 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

29 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

30 – DUBLIN Aviva Stadium

JULY 2024

4 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

5 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

6 – AMSTERDAM Johan Cruijff ArenA (Netherlands)

9 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

10 – ZURICH Stadion Letzigrund (Switzerland)

13 – MILAN SAN SIRO STADIUM (Italy)

14 – MILAN SAN SIRO STADIUM (Italy)

17 – GELSENKIRCHEN VELTINS Arena (Germany)

18 – GELSENKIRCHEN VELTINS Arena (Germany)

23 – HAMBURG Volksparkstadion (Germany)

24 – HAMBURG Volksparkstadion (Germany)

27 – MUNICH Olympiastadion (Germany)

28 – MUNICH Olympiastadion (Germany)

AUGUST 2024

1– WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

2 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

3 – WARSAW PGE Narodowy (Poland)

8 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

9 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

10 – VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadion (Austria)

15 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

16– LONDON Wembley Stadium

17 – LONDON Wembley Stadium

Any remaining tickets for the UK and Europe dates can be found here.

Meanwhile, a truck driver who has worked on a number of Swift’s tours recently spoke about the singer’s “life-changing” generosity after she gave her production crew bonuses of $100,000 (£77,000) each, as revealed earlier this week.

“She’s giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people,” Mike Scherkenbach said. “A lot of these drivers are not homeowners, and a lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That’s what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people.”