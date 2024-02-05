Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift has announced her next album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

The singer-songwriter announced the upcoming album while accepting an award at the 2024 Grammys. She said: “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping for the past two years. My brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Taylor has since shared the album’s cover on social media, along with a note that reads: “And so I enter into evidence / my tarnished coat of arms / my muses, acquired like bruises / my talismans and charms / the tick, tick, tick of love bombs / my veins of pitch black ink“.

The note continues: “All’s fair in love and poetry… sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department”.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.