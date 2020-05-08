Taylor Swift announces new ‘City of Lover Concert’ live film

Taylor Swift has announced a new live film called City of Lover Concert – you can watch the trailer below.

The film was shot during the pop star’s show at Paris’ Olympia Music Hall last year, where she debuted her latest album ‘Lover‘. It will arrive globally via Disney+ on May 18 after airing on ABC in the US the previous evening.

“Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert!” Swift wrote on Twitter. “We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you.”

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

In the 30-second trailer released today (May 8), fans are told to expect unseen footage and to “see Taylor like you’ve never seen her before”.

In a review of the Paris show, NME said: “The lyrics to each song – even those that have only been out a few weeks – are bellowed back to the singer, and revellers hush one another while Swift is talking so they can hear her better. Other personal touches include a ginormous screen showing messages that fans had written, and LED wristbands that flicker and flash in sync to the music.”

This comes after Swift was forced to cancel all of her planned live events this year in support of ‘Lover’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. This included her scheduled headline performance at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently offered her appreciation to a fan working as a nurse during the coronavirus crisis. “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously,” she said.